Limp Bizkit pay tribute to Slipknot's Joey Jordison at Iowa gig

On August 2, Limp Bizkit briefly paused a performance to pay their respects to Slipknot's Joey Jordison, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26 at the age of 46.

As part of their tour with supporting band Spiritbox, Limp Bizkit stopped in Clive, Iowa, which is about an hour away from Slipknot’s home of Des Moines.

During the night, frontman Fred Durst noted the location's connection to the masked metallers, and said "Slipknot’s from somewhere around here, aren’t they?" as the crowd reciprocated with chants of "Joey! Joey! Joey!"

Durst continued, “Rest in peace, let’s hear it. That’s beautiful. Life is short and it’s always fleeting so, man, let’s just remember all we are is right now. Let’s make the most of it, let’s make it fucking awesome. You never know, man. You never never never know.”

Recently, Limp Bizkit unveiled their new song Dad Vibes, alongside a new look for Durst consisting of bleach blonde locks, that was first debuted at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago on July 31.

Watch Limp Bizkit pay tribute to Joey Jordison below:

