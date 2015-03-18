Bizkit's Fred Durst mistaken for murder accused

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has been mistaken for a suspected murderer by a major media group.

The Associated Press (AP) named the singer in a report about Robert Durst – the son of a wealthy real estate mogul and subject of an HBO documentary series called The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

Robert has been accused of killing three people, one of whom was his wife. He has been acquitted of various murder charges in the past, but in the HBO series he was overheard seemingly confessing to the crimes.

The original AP report read: “A Louisiana State Police trooper says millionaire Robert Durst has been booked on weapons charges in that state – on top of a first-degree murder charge lodged by Los Angeles authorities.

“Trooper Melissa Matey told the Associated Press that an arrest warrant was issued for the former Limp Bizkit frontman and he was rebooked in the Orleans Parish Jail on Monday under two new charges.”

They quickly issued an updated version of the story, which sets the record straight – although it still wrongly refers to the singer as a former member of Limp Bizkit.

It reads: “In the second item of the California 10th NewsMinute sent March 16 to users of the state broadcast wire, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Robert Durst is a member of a band. He is a real estate heir; Fred Durst is the former frontman of Limp Bizkit.”

Fred has not commented on the error. Last week he admitted the band had been upset after setting themselves up as a fightback against bullying – only to see bullies becoming fans of their work. They return to the UK in August for the Reading and Leeds festivals.