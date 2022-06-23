Like Black Midi? Check out Cross Country Locomotives by experimental progger Levi Nice

Leeds-based experimental post-rock artist Levi Nice has shared his chaotic second single, Cross Country Locomotives - you can listen to it below. It's taken from his upcoming debut album, Oh Our Father’s Children! which will be released on September 2 via new label Counter Clockwise Records.

Says Nice, "This track came about as I was beginning to experiment with Klezmer scales and different ways of incorporating Eastern European folk music into the post-rock sound. This Eastern European influence can heard in the syncopated accordion patterns and trill horns sections."

Although the multi-instrumentalist and producer's sound contains audible elements of Black Midi and Grinderman, his influences come from a larger pool. He's even name-checked Phil Spector’s Wall Of Sound as key inspiration for his current material.

He adds, "Godspeed You! Black Emperor was a major influence on this track and specifically their use of noise and texture. I aimed to create that same sense of disorientation through digital manipulation. As well as GSY!BE, the influence of Steve Reich can be heard prominently in the collapsing guitar arpeggio in the first section."

Stream Cross Country Locomotives below.

