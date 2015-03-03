Lesoir head home in video

Lesoir have released a video to accompany their track Going Home, from third album Luctor Et Emergo.

It was produced by Muse collaborator John Cornfield and recorded in Airfield Studios, as used by Matt Bellamy and co. Mastered was completed by Rene Rutten, who’s previously worked with The Gathering.

The Dutch five-piece cite their inspirations as Anathema, Tool and Karnivool, among others. They’ve toured with The Gathering, The Pineapple Thief, Karnivool and Within Temptation.

Luctor Et Emergo (“I Struggle And Emerge”) is released internationally on March 20. Lesoir hit the road across Europe with Evergrey in May, including three UK shows:

May 28: Tywardreath New Inn

May 29: Bideford Palladium

May 30: Rotherham Cutler Arms

Tracklist