Leslie West streams Soundcheck in full

By News  

Hear Mountain man's entire 16th solo album now via The Blues

null

Leslie West has made his upcoming album Soundcheck available to stream in its entirety via The Blues.

The album – which features guest appearances from Peter Frampton, Brian May, Max Middleton, Bonnie Bramlett and the late Jack Bruce – is released on November 30 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

West made his name in Mountain and has influenced guitarists including Eddie Van Halen, Randy Rhoads and Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre.

Barre says: “Prior to going into the studio to record Aqualung, I met Leslie, whose playing I absolutely loved. Leslie is well known for his association with Les Paul Juniors, and just after meeting him, I picked up a 1958 Junior because his sound was so incredible. I would say that he’s the only guitarist who has ever influenced me directly.”

Soundcheck is available for pre-order now.

LESLIE WEST SOUNDCHECK TRACKLIST

  1. Left By The Roadside To Die
  2. Give Me One Reason
  3. Here For The Party
  4. You Are My Sunshine
  5. Empty Promises / Nothin’ Sacred
  6. A Stern Warning
  7. People Get Ready
  8. Going Down
  9. Stand By Me
  10. Eleanor Rigby
  11. Spoonful