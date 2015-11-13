Leslie West streams Soundcheck in full

Leslie West has made his upcoming album Soundcheck available to stream in its entirety via The Blues.

The album – which features guest appearances from Peter Frampton, Brian May, Max Middleton, Bonnie Bramlett and the late Jack Bruce – is released on November 30 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

West made his name in Mountain and has influenced guitarists including Eddie Van Halen, Randy Rhoads and Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre.

Barre says: “Prior to going into the studio to record Aqualung, I met Leslie, whose playing I absolutely loved. Leslie is well known for his association with Les Paul Juniors, and just after meeting him, I picked up a 1958 Junior because his sound was so incredible. I would say that he’s the only guitarist who has ever influenced me directly.”

Soundcheck is available for pre-order now.

