Les Paul's son Rusty dies

The son of guitar pioneer Les Paul, who helped his father in his work, has died at the age of 74.

Lester ‘Rusty’ G Paul, the elder of two children, spent many years assisting his dad while he developed technology that’s become standard in musical instruments and sound equipment.

When Paul Sr died in 2009, Rusty took over his regular appearances at New York’s Iridium Jazz Theatre, and he was planning a tribute tour with his Rusty Paul Band. He also had a career as a sound technician.

A statement from the Les Paul Foundation says: “Often Rusty could be seen sitting in with legendary artists including Les’ godson Steve Miller, and called many famous musicians his friends including Richie Sambora, Slash and Eddie Van Halen.

“During his life he worked hard to keep his father’s legacy alive. Paul died after a long battle with diabetes.”