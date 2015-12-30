Mikkey Dee: Let’s make Lemmy proud

Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee has confirmed the band’s career has ended following the death of mainman Lemmy.

But he’s called on fans to make the rock icon proud and “carry on his legacy.”

The 70-year-old died on December 28, two days after being told he had an aggressive form of cancer.

Dee, who joined in 1992, tells Expressen: “Motorhead is over, of course – Lemmy was Motorhead. But the band will live on in the memories of many.

“We won’t be doing any more tours or anything. There won’t be any more records. But the brand survivies and Lemmy lives on in the hearts of everyone.”

He says his bandmate had “spent all his energy” on the band’s most recent European tour. “It’s incredible that he could even play, that he could finish the tour. It feels fantastic that we were able to complete it with him.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the years we had, and that we had such a good time together.”

In a personal tribute, Dee writes: “I celebrate every moment we shared, you bastard. I know I’ll see you sometime in the future and maybe I’ll join your band again – but this time, let’s go a bit slower, buddy. There is a big black hole here now that no one can ever fill.”

He adds: “I am deeply moved by all the care and love that has come in from fans, friends and bandmates from all over the world. I appreciate each and every one of you.

“Now, let’s make Lemmy proud and carry on his legacy.”

Motorhead’s final show took place on December 11 in Berlin, Germany. They’d planned to continue their 40th anniversary celebrations across the UK and Europe next month, and they’d been looking towards their 23rd album.