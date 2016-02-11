Lemmy action figure set for reissue

A Lemmy action figure is to be reissued this summer.

The 6-inch model was originally released in 2008 but is in production again after the Motorhead man’s death late last year.

It’s manufactured by LocoApe and each one comes with a microphone and stand, a Motorhead logo plate and one of four different Rickenbacker replica bass guitar variations featuring real strings.

When the figure was originally released in 2008, Lemmy joked to Artisan News that it didn’t live up to its name. He said: “The thing is, it’s an action figure. I said, ‘Are you gonna put a dick on it then?’ They said no, so I said, ‘Well it’s not gonna get much action then is it?’ Bad name for it, right?”

Lemmy was filmed by cameras which created a hologram used to create the toys. The reissued version can be pre-ordered now, priced at $29.99.

Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister died just a few days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He was 70.

