Legendary music photographer Baron Wolman dead at 83

Baron Wolman, one of the pioneers of rock ’n’ roll photography has died.

Wolman died peacefully, at the age of 83, on November 2, after a battle with ALS.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, on June 25, 1937, Wolman studied philosophy at Northwestern University in Chicago, learned German at the Defense Language School in Monterey, California, then did a tour with the US Army military intelligence in West Berlin. While stationed in Germany, Wolman sold his first photo essay for publication, a story about life behind the then-new Berlin Wall. From Germany he moved to California to continue his career as a photo-journalist.

In 1967, a fortuitous meeting with Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone, resulted in Wolman becoming that publication's first chief photographer. Though he may have been in the right place at the right time to get his big break, his photographs were integral to the magazine’s early success, and he was recognised as a photographer whose images were synonymous with the era.

Wolman published a number of books collating his work, including Baron Wolman – The Rolling Stone Years, Woodstock, Groupies, My Generation and Jimi Hendrix.

(Image credit: Baron Wolman / Iconic Images)

(Image credit: Baron Wolman / Iconic Images)

(Image credit: Baron Wolman / Iconic Images)

(Image credit: Baron Wolman / Iconic Images)

(Image credit: Baron Wolman / Iconic Images)

(Image credit: Baron Wolman / Iconic Images)

All at Louder send our condolences to his family. Donations in Wolman’s name can be made to the ALS Association.