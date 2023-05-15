Watch a death metal band start a circle pit outside a GameStop store while people queue for the new Zelda game

If you were queuing at midnight at a Game Stop in Texas to buy the new Zelda, you could have witnessed death metallers Severance entertaining a bunch of young gamers

A death metal band playing the launch of the new Zelda game in Texas
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is the biggest thing to happen in gaming this year. The latest installment in Nintendo’s long-running and mega-successful series has been surrounded by the kind of hype that has prompted queues at games stores all over the world in advance of its launch at midnight on May 11.

For Zelda fans queuing at a GameStop store in Edinburg, Texas, that wait became slightly less tedious when local death metal outfit Severance rocked up outside the store with their gear and began playing live. 

While death metal might not be everybody’s cup of tea, the people there seemed to get into – not least a bunch of pre-teens who busted out their own circle pit as the band played.

Luckily for fans of impromptu death metal gigs, someone was on hand to film the action. If you can tear yourself away from the new Zelda for 30 seconds, check out the footage below.

