Led Zep’s Physical Graffiti expands

Led Zeppelin’s 1975 album Physical Graffiti is to be re-released next month as a deluxe three-disc set.
It’s due to launch on February 23 via Atlantic/Swan Song and is the latest in the band’s reissues programme masterminded by guitarist Jimmy Page.
Along with the fully remastered album, the package contains a bonus disc containing seven previously unreleased studio outtakes and includes a 16-page booklet, prints and slipcase.
Along with the three-disc edition, the album will be issued on double CD, double LP on 180g vinyl, Deluxe Edition three-LP vinyl, digital download and Super Deluxe Box Set.
The box set features a 96-page book filled with rare and previously unseen photos, alternate cover art, high-definition audio download card and a print of the original cover. The first 30,000 prints will be individually numbered.
Page previously admitted he knew bringing the band’s back catalogue into the 21st century would be a lot of work, but said the effort would be worth it.
He said: “You know instinctively when something is right to do and you just jolly well do it. You put everything you’ve got into doing it. It was an epic task – I knew that – but it’s right that it should be out there.”
Physical Graffiti is currently available to pre-order.
Physical Graffiti Deluxe Edition tracklist
Disc 1
- Custard Pie 2. The Rover 3. In My Time Of Dying 4. Houses Of The Holy 5. Trampled Under Foot 6. Kashmir
Disc 2
- In The Light 2. Bron - Yr 3. Down By The Seaside 4. Ten Years Gone 5. Night Flight 6. The Wanton Song 7. Boogie With Stu 8. Black Country Woman 9. Sick Again
Disc 3
- Brandy & Coke (Trampled Under Foot - Initial Rough Mix) 2. Sick Again (Early Version) 3. In My Time Of Dying (Initial Rough Mix) 4. Houses Of The Holy (Rough Mix With Overdubs) 5. Everybody Makes It Through (In The Light Version/In Transit 6. Boogie With Stu (Sunset Sound Mix) 7. Driving Through Kashmir (Kashmir Rough Orchestra Mix)