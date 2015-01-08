Led Zep’s Physical Graffiti expands

Led Zeppelin’s 1975 album Physical Graffiti is to be re-released next month as a deluxe three-disc set.

It’s due to launch on February 23 via Atlantic/Swan Song and is the latest in the band’s reissues programme masterminded by guitarist Jimmy Page.

Along with the fully remastered album, the package contains a bonus disc containing seven previously unreleased studio outtakes and includes a 16-page booklet, prints and slipcase.

Along with the three-disc edition, the album will be issued on double CD, double LP on 180g vinyl, Deluxe Edition three-LP vinyl, digital download and Super Deluxe Box Set.

The box set features a 96-page book filled with rare and previously unseen photos, alternate cover art, high-definition audio download card and a print of the original cover. The first 30,000 prints will be individually numbered.

Page previously admitted he knew bringing the band’s back catalogue into the 21st century would be a lot of work, but said the effort would be worth it.

He said: “You know instinctively when something is right to do and you just jolly well do it. You put everything you’ve got into doing it. It was an epic task – I knew that – but it’s right that it should be out there.”

Physical Graffiti is currently available to pre-order.

Physical Graffiti Deluxe Edition tracklist

Disc 1

Custard Pie 2. The Rover 3. In My Time Of Dying 4. Houses Of The Holy 5. Trampled Under Foot 6. Kashmir

Disc 2

In The Light 2. Bron - Yr 3. Down By The Seaside 4. Ten Years Gone 5. Night Flight 6. The Wanton Song 7. Boogie With Stu 8. Black Country Woman 9. Sick Again

Disc 3