Led Zep’s five-night Earls Court run documented

Led Zeppelin’s run of shows at London’s Earls Court in 1975 is to be celebrated in an upcoming book.

Led Zeppelin - Five Glorious Nights launches in May via Rufus Stone and will chronicle the performances through mono and colour images taken over the course of the May 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25 concerts.

The limited-edition book was complied by Dave Lewis, author of the Led Zep Tight But Loose website and magazine. It will feature images taken by photographers including Barry Plummer, Dick Barnatt, Ian Dickson, Michael Putland, Mick Gold and Gus Stewart and each copy will be individually numbered.

Rufus Stone say about the volume: “Published on the 40th anniversary of the event and as sadly, the bulldozers move in to demolish the Earls Court Exhibition Centre itself, Five Glorious Nights offers a permanent visual record of a band at their absolute zenith – in a setting that truly justified their status as the world’s greatest live rock attraction.”

Further details including pricing will be released in due course. For more visit the book’s website.

The band’s remastered back catalogue is currently being released in stages with 1975’s Physical Graffiti the latest to be launched. The reissue programme was masterminded by guitarist Jimmy Page.