Leaves' Eyes premiere The Waking Eye video

Symphonic metallers Leaves’ Eyes are debuting their new video for The Waking Eye exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Filmed at filmed at several locations in Norway and Germany, frontwoman Liv Kristine says the video is “a portrayal of Harald’s mother’s dream whilst he is still a child. The dream is of a garden, in which a tree is growing tall into the heavens. Its stem is golden white and the roots blood-red… This is followed by Harald’s fathers’ own vision of a young man with long golden hair – its ringlets spreading out over the entire country, Harald’s parents then confront a seer with their dreams.”

Watch it below.

King Of Kings is out 14th September, via AFM.

