Lawyer considers class action lawsuit as Tool fans express anger over setlist choices for Dominican Republic two-night event

A lawyer is looking for Tool fans to join a class action lawsuit after the prog metal giants seemingly reneged on a commitment to perform two "unique" sets at a two-night event in the Dominican Republic.

Tickets for the Tool In The Sand event were sold as a package which included tickets to two performances at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana at the weekend (March 7-9).

As well as support slots from Primus, Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria, fans were also told they would be treated to unique setlists from Tool on each night.

But after they played the songs Fear Inoculum, Rosetta Stoned, Pneuma and Jambi on both nights, some fans who had shelled out thousands of dollars to attend felt that was too much repetition over a 10-song show on the first night and a nine-song set the second night.

One of those fans is an Augusta, Georgia-based lawyer called Stas Rusek who believes fans are entitled to compensation. His claim, he says, is based on the two setlists being too similar when compared to what was promised, and that the second performance was cut short.

Facing audible displeasure from the crowd, Tool apparently left the stage on the second night without playing Vicarious, which fans spotted was written on the band's paper setlists.

Now Mr Rusek's firm, Stasio French Rusek, LLC, is calling for disgruntled fans to get in touch.

Mr. Rusek tells Metal Hammer: "The potential lawsuit against the promoters of Tool In The Sand is indeed being investigated. We have had lots of interest from Tool fans who attended the festival, a category which I personally fall into.

"These were my 27th and 28th Tool shows. There was a palpable sense of betrayal in the air as the show began the second night, and it lingered throughout the remainder of the weekend.

"What it boils down to is that purchasers of the festival package were promised 'two unique sets' by Tool. While the comments on these posts argue about what 'unique' means, the reality is that the opportunity to see Tool play two unique sets, ie no repeats, was the determining factor for most attendees to pull the trigger on spending thousands of dollars to attend.

"Most Tool fans, like me, have attended multiple shows on the same tour, and we know that, due to the spectacular and complex nature of their show, most songs will be repeated. However, this is not what festival attendees were promised."

Mr Rusek is promising fans they'll pay no fee unless they win the suit, and he describes himself as "a huge Tool fan, but also a festival attendee who feels your pain and seeks justice for all of those ripped off by a classic bait and switch."

A class action lawsuit is a civil lawsuit where a group of people with similar claims sue together.