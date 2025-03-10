Lawyer considers class action lawsuit as Tool fans express anger over setlist choices for Dominican Republic two-night event

By
( )
published

Fans were promised two "unique" sets for Tool In The Sand event – but some were unhappy when the band repeated 4 songs

Tool in 2023
(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

A lawyer is looking for Tool fans to join a class action lawsuit after the prog metal giants seemingly reneged on a commitment to perform two "unique" sets at a two-night event in the Dominican Republic.

Tickets for the Tool In The Sand event were sold as a package which included tickets to two performances at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana at the weekend (March 7-9).

As well as support slots from Primus, Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria, fans were also told they would be treated to unique setlists from Tool on each night.

But after they played the songs Fear Inoculum, Rosetta Stoned, Pneuma and Jambi on both nights, some fans who had shelled out thousands of dollars to attend felt that was too much repetition over a 10-song show on the first night and a nine-song set the second night.

One of those fans is an Augusta, Georgia-based lawyer called Stas Rusek who believes fans are entitled to compensation. His claim, he says, is based on the two setlists being too similar when compared to what was promised, and that the second performance was cut short.

Facing audible displeasure from the crowd, Tool apparently left the stage on the second night without playing Vicarious, which fans spotted was written on the band's paper setlists.

Now Mr Rusek's firm, Stasio French Rusek, LLC, is calling for disgruntled fans to get in touch.

Mr. Rusek tells Metal Hammer: "The potential lawsuit against the promoters of Tool In The Sand is indeed being investigated. We have had lots of interest from Tool fans who attended the festival, a category which I personally fall into.

"These were my 27th and 28th Tool shows. There was a palpable sense of betrayal in the air as the show began the second night, and it lingered throughout the remainder of the weekend.

"What it boils down to is that purchasers of the festival package were promised 'two unique sets' by Tool. While the comments on these posts argue about what 'unique' means, the reality is that the opportunity to see Tool play two unique sets, ie no repeats, was the determining factor for most attendees to pull the trigger on spending thousands of dollars to attend.

"Most Tool fans, like me, have attended multiple shows on the same tour, and we know that, due to the spectacular and complex nature of their show, most songs will be repeated. However, this is not what festival attendees were promised."

Mr Rusek is promising fans they'll pay no fee unless they win the suit, and he describes himself as "a huge Tool fan, but also a festival attendee who feels your pain and seeks justice for all of those ripped off by a classic bait and switch."

A class action lawsuit is a civil lawsuit where a group of people with similar claims sue together.

TOOL | Live in the Sand in Punta Cana! | DAY two 2025 PUNTA CANA - YouTube TOOL | Live in the Sand in Punta Cana! | DAY two 2025 PUNTA CANA - YouTube
Watch On
Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

More about prog
Nova Collective

"I have the art for In The Court Of The Crimson King blown up on my office wall, right next to The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway." Nova Collective's Dan Briggs gives us a glimpse into his prog world...
Panic Room

"We tend to write very emotive music – you could say emotive rock." How Panic Room discovered themselves with Incarnate
Amanda Seyfried playing the dulcimer in 2025 and Joni Mitchell in 2022

Watch superstar actor Amanda Seyfried cover Joni Mitchell with a stunning dulcimer performance
See more latest
Most Popular
Amanda Seyfried playing the dulcimer in 2025 and Joni Mitchell in 2022
Watch superstar actor Amanda Seyfried cover Joni Mitchell with a stunning dulcimer performance
Nova Twins, 2025
“The industry often pits women against each other, and women’s voices are silenced worldwide. But we are still shouting from the rooftops!” Nova Twins share new single Soprano, reveal album details plus UK and Europe headline tour itinerary
Six-neck guitar
A ludicrous six-neck guitar played by Spinal Tap has gone to auction – and you better buy it before I do
Massive Attack in 2010
Massive Attack just sent their music to the moon and back
Vessel of Sleep Token
"Prepare for a new offering." Sleep Token are teasing us again
Tom Araya fronting Slayer in 2019
“I said, ‘There’s a band called Iron Maiden? Who’s that?’”: Tom Araya didn’t listen to metal before joining Slayer
Papa V Perpetua
Watch Tobias Forge break down the story behind each of Ghost's iconic frontmen – including every Papa Emeritus, Cardinal Copia and every character leading up to Papa V Perpetua
Jon Bon Jovi performs during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the PNC Music Pavilion on November 02, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"My focus moving forward is on the re-release of Forever, and God willing, getting back out on the road." Jon Bon Jovi on what's next for Bon Jovi
Bruce Dickinson in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
“Had fans had mobile phones, they would have been climbing over old-age pensioners to take selfies”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson is a big fan of Ghost banning phones from gigs
Gene Simmons Band performs at Alcatraz Metal Fest on August 11, 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium.
For a cool $12,495 you can be Kiss star Gene Simmons' roadie for a day