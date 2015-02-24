Lawmower Deth, Ethereal added to Bloodstock bill

Lawnmower Deth, Oaf, Ethereal, Saille and Dirty Sanchez’s Pritchard vs Dainton have been added to the Sophie Lancaster stage at this year’s Bloodstock Festival.

The three-day bash takes place at Catton Hall, Derbyshire on August 6–9 and features headliners Trivium, Within Temptation and Rob Zombie.

Lawnmower Deth say in a statement: “Motorbonce famously said, ‘If we move in next door, your lawn will die’. Quite what positioned our forefathers to even remotely claim knowledge of horticultural metal is well beyond us.

“Scott Ian famously said, ‘I Am The Law.’ In fact, this simply proves that adult literacy levels within the metal genre are in line with that of the national average – quite shit, when he clearly cannot spell and meant lawn.

“In a Nostradamus kind of way, what these two legends of metal were pointing you to was Bloodstock 2015, when we move in you will die happy. Let’s party like it’s 1988.”

Tickets for the festival are available to purchase.