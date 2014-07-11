Last In Line tease track Devil In Me

Last In Line have revealed a snippet of a new track from their upcoming debut album.

The band features former members of Dio and they have made an unmixed version of the track Devil In Me available to stream online.

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the Dio album The Last In Line, from which the new group take their name.

The lineup features Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell alongside fellow founding Dio members Vinny Appice, Jimmy Bain and Claude Schnell plus singer Andrew Freeman of Hurricane and Lynch Mob.

To hear the track, visit this link and ‘like’ the band’s Facebook page. The debut album will be released in the coming months.