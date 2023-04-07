Lars Ulrich thinks Metallica have about ten years left as a touring band

Lars Ulrich has opened up about Metallica's future as a touring band, sharing his thoughts on how long the Californian metal kings can continue before the march of time prevents them from being able to perform to the high standards they've set across the past four decades.

When Metallica reach this point, the drummer states that they'll most likely throw in the towel, but he's confident that that day remains a long way off.

When questioned about what's on the horizon for the San Francisco metal heavyweights, in terms of how their age might affect their touring plans (all members of the band currently range from 58-60 years-old), Ulrich tells Revolver, "It's not something we've talked a lot about, no. I think most of the energy and the resources go into trying to stay healthy, stay cohesive, stay functioning.

"As I get older, I spend more and more of my time on my daily workouts, on my cardio, on my strength training. I'm chained to my Peloton hours a day. It's all about trying to stay healthy: eating healthy, living healthy, whatever it is each of us need to bring to the table."

He continues, "Obviously, there is a point where it's maybe not going to function anymore at some level, where we can't play Battery or Master of Puppets or songs like that.

"I know there's some people in the comments section that think that point has already come — and I appreciate that. [Laughs] But the only thing I can say is that it hasn't happened yet, knock on wood. Hopefully it won't happen for a while."

Although Ulrich respects how veteran musicians such as Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones are still out on the road, he understands that none of these artists are required to play songs as physically demanding as those on Metallica's set-lists.

"Springsteen plays three-hour shows and just played 28 fucking songs on the opening night," Ulrich enthuses. "He looks healthier and stronger than ever. But I appreciate what you're saying. None of them are playing Battery."

Revealing how long he believes Metallica have left before they retire from the stage, he concludes: "I would say if we stay healthy, hopefully we've got another decade. I mean, the second I'm done with you, I'm getting on the Peloton."