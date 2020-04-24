Larkin Poe launch new single Keep Diggin' and lockdown Lynyrd Skynyrd cover

Nashville-based Larkin Poe have released their latest single, Keep Diggin'. It's the latest track to come from the duo's fifth album Self Made Man, which is due for release via Tricki-Woo on June 12.

“Some songs feel like they want to be written," say the band's Megan and Rebecca Lovell. "They almost seem to spin together of their own accord like a tornado and move with their own momentum. Keep Diggin' was one of those songs.

“The taste for gossip comes standard issue for most folks and especially for those of us born and raised in the south - as our aunt Stella May used to say: 'if you don’t have anything nice to say, come sit next to me'. Keep Diggin' is a playful warning to those with loose lips: don’t always believe everything you hear."

Larkin Poe have also launched an acoustic cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ballad Of Curtis Loew, filmed for a the band's Tip O' The Hat YouTube series.

"To build a fire of creativity, you need fuel," say the band. "As artists, we aspire to keep learning the songs that move and inspire us. Art begets art. While we’re at it, we want you to share in the experience."

Last week Larkin Poe released a video for Holy Ghost Fire, another track from Self Made Man.

During the lockdown period, Larkin Poe are keeping fans entertained with their Home Sweet Home Live Stream Series, with a share of proceeds from ticket sales going to United Way, a community-building charity project in Nashville. Tickets are on sale now.

"We’ve had to postpone concerts, but we don’t want the music to stop," say the band. "This live stream series is our way of keeping the music going, from our home sweet home to yours."

The band have also announced details of their rescheduled European tour, which was due to take place next month. It's now due to kick off in Dublin on February 3 2021, and climax in Cologne on March 14. Full dates below.

Larkin Poe 2021 European Tour

03 Feb: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland*

04 Feb: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers, UK*

05 Feb: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

06 Feb: Brighton Chalk, UK*

08 Feb: Bristol SWX, UK

09 Feb: Oxford O2 Academy, UK*

10 Feb: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

11 Feb: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

13 Feb: Paris Le Trianon, FR

14 Feb: Luxembourg den Atelier, LU*

15 Feb: Amsterdam Paradiso Main Hall, NL

18 Feb: Madrid Sala But, ES

19 Feb: Santander, Escenario Santander, Spain*

20 Feb: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

21 Feb: Valencia Sala Jerusalem, Spain*

23 Feb: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland*

24 Feb: Milan Santeria, Italy

25 Feb: Munich Muffathalle, Germany*

27 Feb: Vienna WUK, Austria

28 Feb: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland*

01 Mar: Warsaw Proxima, Poland*

02 Mar: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Replublic

04 Mar: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

06 Mar: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

08 Mar: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

09 Mar: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

10 Mar: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

12 Mar: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

13 Mar: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

14 Mar: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

* = New show or new venue