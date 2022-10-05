Lamb Of God's Laid To Rest played on the saxophone goes surprisingly hard, and here's the proof

There's been some seriously great Lamb Of God covers over the years. Back in August, New Jersey deathcore band Fit For An Autopsy took on their 2006 anthem Walk With Me In Hell, and somehow conjured an even heavier sound than the original.

Most recently, however, Maryland's Saxl Rose has offered his take on LOG's 2004 hell-raising rager Laid To Rest, and although it doesn't quite capture the same levels of brutality, it still goes surprisingly hard.

The word "surprising" is key here, as if you hadn't already guessed from the woodwind-themed pun serving as the musician's name, the cover was performed on saxophone, which, of course, isn't most people's first choice of instrument when wanting to replicate the stone-cold savagery of a typical Lamb Of God track.

But Saxl Rose's cover is different; there's just as much party as there is punch, and we're seriously impressed. Lamb of God guitarist, Mark Morton, has even praised the cover, re-sharing it onto his Instagram stories, writing: "This is DOPE!".

Underneath the clip, Saxl writes: "Who knew that Laid To Rest by Lamb Of God would be so fun to play on sax? METAL HEADS WYA?! Let's goooooooo!".

Previously, Saxl has performed with everyone from Wiz Khalifa to Spiritbox to Paramore to Miss May. For more covers, check out his Instagram.

View his Laid To Rest cover below:

Lamb Of God's new album, Omens, is set to arrive this Friday on October 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.

“The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” vocalist Randy Blythe said of the new material. "It’s a very pissed-off record. It is extremely pissed-off.”

Currently, the Virginian metal heavyweights are in the midst of a North American tour alongside Killswitch Engage, Baroness and Suicide Silence. The trek will wrap up on October 20, following which, Lamb Of God will venture on their State Of Unrest European run, with headline dates taking place in December, alongside thrash legends Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper as special guests.

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy



Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy, CA

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Oct 10: Kent (Seattle) Accesso ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 11: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Oct 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theater, AZ

Oct 15: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 16: El Paso UTEP Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Oct 20: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX