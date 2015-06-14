Lamb Of God won't retread old ground

Randy Blythe says he enjoyed stepping “outside of the box” on Lamb Of God’s upcoming album VII: Sturm Und Drang.

They released a promo for the track 512 last week and while Blythe says the record features some deviation from their typical sound, he assures fans the rest of the material still sounds like Lamb Of God.

Blythe tells TeamRock Radio: “I don’t like it when people just do the same thing over and over again. There’s certain parameters that Lamb Of God are gonna stay within, because we are a metal band.

“We’re not gonna start making reggae songs. There’s always gonna be that screamy, harsh element to it. But it’s fun to try and step outside the box a little bit.”

VII: Sturm Und Drang is released on July 24 via Nuclear Blast. Lamb Of God play the Encore Stage at Download today (June 14).

VII: STURM UND DRANG TRACKLIST

Still Echoes 2. Erase This 3. 512 4. Embers 5. Footprints 6. Overlord 7. Anthropoid 8. Engage The Fear Machine 9. Delusion Pandemic 10. Torches

Jun 19 Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 22: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Jun 25: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jun 26: Helsinki Tuska Open Air, Finland

Jun 28: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Leffinge Concerttent, Belgium

Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 05: Leipzig With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jul 24: West palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 25: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 26: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA, US

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI, US

Jul 29: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY, US

Jul 31: Saratoga Springs Spac, NY, US

Aug 01: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY, US

Aug 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT, US

Aug 04: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA, US

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC Banks Art Center, NJ, US

Aug 06: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA, US

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadaian Amphitheatre, Canada

Aug 09: Montreal Heavy MTL, Canada

Aug 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC, US

Aug 12: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA, US

Aug 16: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO, US

Aug 21: Salt lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT, US

Aug 22: Garden City Revolution Center, ID, US

Aug 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA, US

Aug 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, CA, US

Aug 28: Las Vegas MGM Resort Festival Lot, NV, US

Aug 29: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ, US

Aug 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM, US

Sep 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX, US

Sep 04: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 05: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 24: Rio Rock In Rio, Brazil

Sep 25: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Sep 27: Santiago Gets Louder Festival, Chile