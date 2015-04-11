Lamb Of God’s Blythe reveals Dark Days artwork

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe has revealed the final artwork for his upcoming memoir Dark Days.

The book, which he admitted he initially struggled to write, details his ordeal in the Czech Republic after being accused and later acquitted of manslaughter following the death of fan Daniel Nosek at a Lamb Of God gig in 2010.

The cover was designed by photographer, director and graphic illustrator Paul R. Brown, who has previously worked with Motley Crue, Nikki Sixx, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor.

Blythe says in a statement: “The two photographs incorporated into the design were both taken by me. One is of Pankrac prison – I took this when I went back for trial – and the other is a self-portrait.

“I put on some extreme right-wing talk radio and hit a remote shutter button a million times as I wanted to make sure I had forgotten about the camera so I would get an honest photo. The radio did the trick and I was highly disturbed listening to their insane rantings. That’s what you see in the photo.”

He reports he wasn’t keen to have his photograph on the cover, insisting it was at the publisher’s request but adds: “At least it’s not a cheesy author/rock singer photo – just me hanging out in my study, thinking about how nutty some people are.”

Dark Days will be published on July 14 by DaCapo Press in the US, and by Random House in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler will guest on the next Megadeth album but is also continuing his work with Blythe and co on their upcoming eighth record. They’ll play this year’s Download festival on the weekend of June 12-14.