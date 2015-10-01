Blythe’s Czech damages claim rejected

Randy Blythe’s bid to be paid damages in the aftermath of his Czech Republic manslaughter trial has been dismissed.

A Prague court this week threw out his claim for $640,000, calculated to address the difficulties he faced while charged with causing the death of a fan in 2010 before he was acquitted in 2013.

Blythe’s Prague lawyer Michal Sykora has reported that the court dismissed his claim for 15.555 million koruna against the Justice Ministry – although he can appeal the decision.

The vocalist was arrested in 2012 and spent time behind bars before being freed, but voluntarily returned to the Czech Republic to face trial.

Blythe said in July: “I felt ethically obliged to go to court. I had to do it so I could look at myself in the mirror. I didn’t want it hanging over me.”

He’d previously reported that the band came close to financial disaster during legal proceedings, saying: “Six lawyers ain’t cheap, and we borrowed money for the bail. We didn’t go bankrupt – but we came pretty close to broke.”

The experience inspired two tracks on latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang, and he wrote about it in his book Dark Days.

The band return to the UK in November with Megadeth.

Blythe: No one’s told me they’d do what I did