This piano cover of Lamb Of God’s Laid To Rest is the most elegantly metal thing you’ll hear today

A Youtuber has covered Lamb Of God hit Laid To Rest on the piano.

Catherine Fearns, who’s also a professional musician and author, released her classy take on the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal classic on September 6. Watch it below.

The virtuoso Fearns specialises in tackling metal tracks on her channel, which also features piano takes on Death’s Crystal Mountain, Carcass’s Heartwork, Def Leppard’s Hysteria, Paradise Lost’s No Hope In Sight and many more.

Fearns’ cover comes shortly after Lamb Of God celebrated the 20th anniversary of Laid To Rest’s parent album, Ashes Of The Wake. The band played the record in full during a co-headline North America tour with Mastodon in the summer, and have teased bringing the package overseas. They recently reissued Ashes… with a new version of bonus track Another Nail For Your Coffin, which features Malevolence and Kublai Khan TX. The re-release also features remixes of other tracks by Health, Justin Broadrick of Godflesh, and more.

Last week, Lamb Of God released new single Floods Of Triton in collaboration with Mastodon. Mastodon drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor explained in an exclusive Metal Hammer interview how the team-up came about.

“I came up with the idea,” he said. “Bill [Kelliher, guitars] and I sat down and worked on [the song] for like a week or so. At that point, I was like, ‘Man, it’d be cool to get Randy [Blythe, Lamb Of God singer] to sing on this,’ with the initial thought being that we’d put it out before the tour started, or maybe during to cement the friendship between our bands.”

Lamb Of God have two further tour dates scheduled for 2024. The band will play Riot Fest in Chicago on September 22, then the Headbangers Boat cruise from October 28 to November 1. See dates and get tickets via their website.

