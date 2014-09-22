LA Guns split with bassist Griffin

LA Guns have parted ways with bassist Scott Griffin, the band have reported.

He joined in 2007 following the departure of Adam Hamilton, but left two years later to be replaced by Kenny Kweens. After Kweens quit in 2011, Griffin returned to the lineup – and now Kweens is back in the band for the first time in three years.

LA Guns say in a statement: “Scotty Griffin and the band have decided to part ways. As our bassist off-and-on for the past seven years, including our latest release Hollywood Forever, Scotty has been a true road warrior, a stellar musician, and a better friend. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

They add: “We’d like to welcome back Kenny Kweens and look forward to rocking’ out the rest of 2014. Make sure to come out and support our newest member – you’re guaranteed a kick-ass time.”

Meanwhile, the former singer of the now disbanded version of LA Guns lead by Tracii Guns, Dilana Robichaux, has revealed she’s still waiting for money – three years after leaving the group.

She took over from Jizzy Pearl in 2011, but lasted only three months. Now she says Guns tried to pay off money owed by giving her two amps rather than cash.

She tells Big Music Geek: “Tracii asked me if I could pay for our hotel rooms on my credit card and he still hasn’t paid me back. Those are the main reasons I couldn’t stay in LA Guns.

“He left two crappy amps at my manager’s place while we were on tour. When I quit, I asked for my money and he said, ‘You can just keep the amps.’ I put them on eBay and I didn’t get a single hit on them.”

And she reveals Guns now has a reputation for not paying – something she discovered while talking to other musicians in LA.

She adds: “Everywhere I go in LA, somebody will say, ‘He came and rehearsed at my studio, didn’t pay, and said he left an old guitar I could have.’ He thinks that’s the way he’s going to pay people. There are tonnes of people walking around with Tracii’s old shitty gear.”