LA Guns, Heat, Heavy Pettin and more set for Hull Metal Heaven

UK festival Hull Metal Heaven is back for a second year and will take place on September 14-16 at the city’s Welly Club.

Among the names confirmed for the three-day event are LA Guns, Heavy Pettin, Heat, former Europe guitarist Kee Marcello, Kip Winger, Bonfire and Pretty Boy Floyd.

Organiser Ian Glenn Wright tells Classic Rock: “Last year saw 1500 fans descend into the city to enjoy some of the best hair metal bands from yesteryear perform across two stages.

“Friday kicks off with UK newcomers Fahran and delivers continued quality across the weekend – from a rare one-off UK show from German rockers Bonfire, to 90s Canadian hair band Sven Gali,

“Kip Winger will close out Friday with a chilled out solo show performing Winger hits.

“Saturday gets off to a great start with Saints Of Sin delivering some fine UK sleaze. AOR gets a look in with Sweden’s Art Nation, then Brighton Rock will be playing a one-off UK show, quickly followed by 80s legends Pretty Boy Floyd and Shark Island before Kee Marcello of Europe fame and then Heat tear the Welly stage a new one!”

Wright adds: “On Sunday we have legendary acts such as Heavy Pettin, Killer Dwarfs and LA Guns, while newcomers Wayward Sons and Midnite City will be showing why they are so highly revered by UK fans.

“We will also have a air guitar competition on Saturday, vinyl stalls and a dedicated team who will be on hand to help the fans enjoy three days of rock’n’roll!

Tickets for Hull Metal Heaven are available from the festival website, while a full lineup poster can be seen below.