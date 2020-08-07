L7 will celebrate 30 years of Smell The Magic with new anniversary edition

L7 have revealed that they’ll mark the 30th anniversary of their second album Smell The Magic by reissuing it on vinyl later this year.

All nine tracks making up the 1990 record have been remastered for the new vinyl pressing, with Smell The Magic set to arrive on September 18 through Sub Pop.

A statement on the release says: “This 30th anniversary edition of the 90s underground rock classic includes all nine songs from the album, remastered and available together on vinyl for the first time ever!

“A multitude of rock music scenes populated the expanse of Los Angeles in 1989: hardcore punk, industrial goth, roots rock, and Sunset Strip hair metal, to name a few.

“L7 fit into none of them, creating their own unique blend of punk and hard, hooky rock loaded with humour and cultural commentary.

“Originally released in 1990, Smell The Magic is a landmark of 90s feminist rock.”

And to mark today’s news, L7 have released a remastered stream of Shove from the album.

The Smell The Magic 30th anniversary edition is now available to pre-order, with fans in North America able to get their hands on three vinyl pressings: clear with high melt orange, blue, and grey.

Retailers across the UK will be able to grab the record on neon orange vinyl.

L7: Smell The Magic 30th anniversary edition

1. Shove

2. Fast and Frightening

3. (Right On) Thru

4. Deathwish

5. Till the Wheels Fall Off

6. Broomstick

7. Packin' a Rod

8. Just Like Me

9. American Society