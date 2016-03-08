Kvelertak return with 3rd album Nattesferd

Kvelertak have announced that their third album will be titled Nattesferd.

It’s out on May 13 via Roadrunner Records and marks the first release the Norwegian outfit have recorded in their homeland.

Frontman Erlend Hjelvik says: “We are finally getting ready to release our third album Nattesferd on the world and however cliche it may sound, I’m not afraid to say that this is our best one yet.

“It’s an exquisite smorgasbord of riffs infused with everything between the best of classic rock and heavy metal. I’m certain it will blow the minds of both old and new fans.”

The band have released a stream of album track 1985 exclusively with TeamRock – the first taste of material from the follow-up to Meir. Hear it below.

Kvelertak will embark on a North American tour next month to support the record with special guests Torche and Wild Throne. Mutoid Man will also appear on selected dates. They’ll also play at the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK on August 26-28.

A full album tracklist will be released in due course.

Kvelertak 2016 North American tour

Apr 12: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME

Apr 13: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Apr 14: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Apr 15: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Apr 16: Washington DC Brau, DC

Apr 17: Cambridge Middle East Downstairs, MA

Apr 19: Montreal l’Astral, QC

Apr 20: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 21: Columbus A&R Music Bar, OH (Mutoid Man replace Torche)

Apr 22: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI (Mutoid Man replace Torche)

Apr 23: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Apr 24: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Apr 25: St. Louis The Ready Room, MO

Apr 26: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS

Apr 28: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Apr 29: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Apr 30: Boise Neurolox, ID

May 01: Seattle El Corazon, WA

May 02: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

May 03: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

May 05: San Francisco The Independent, CA

May 06: Los Angeles Henry Fonda Theater, CA