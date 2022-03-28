Korn's tour bus shot at by gunman

Korn's tour bus was hit by gunfire last Friday (March 25) when the band were parked up outside a hotel in Davenport, Iowa during their current US tour.

As Korn are on tour alongside Chevelle and Code Orange, it is unclear whether the bus was being used by one of the bands or crew members. A spokesperson from Davenport Police did not specify who exactly the bus belonged to. Thankfully though, no one was injured or indeed on the bus at the time of the attack.

A report on the incident, posted by TMZ, states that the police received a phone call about the shooting at around 7:42am, while the bus was parked outside of Hotel Blackhawk, located in downtown Davenport.

The bus was hit by a single bullet, which was later found inside the vehicle. Allegedly, the gunman fired out multiple bullets, but only one landed. The identity of the gunman is unknown.

Korn are now coming towards the latter end of their US tour in support of their Requiem album. They'll be returning to Iowa for another performance tonight (March 28), before playing a final three shows in Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Kansas.







