Korn’s Head salutes tribute band drummer who played through onstage stroke

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has paid tribute to the drummer of a Korn tribute band who carried on playing onstage despite having a stroke.

“Wow, this guy is strong,” wrote Head on Instagram, in response to a Daily Mail story about Alex Headen, who suffered the stroke while playing Helmet In The Bush onstage at a gig in Stockport.

Wow this guy is 💪 Brian Welch A photo posted by @brianheadwelch on Jun 29, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

Headen spoke to the Manchester Evening News about the incident, which took place at the Rockstock festival in May.

"I started the show fine but by the fourth song my vision started to go blurry, then my left arm went numb and I dropped my drum stick,” the 28-year-old said.

"I didn’t want to stop the song because it was so early in the set. I didn’t want to let the band or crowd down.

"Never in a million years did I think I was having a stroke. I just thought I had low blood sugar or was dehydrated. I thought, ‘If I get through this song I can grab a fizzy drink or a bite to eat and carry on'.

The drummer collapsed after finishing the song and was rushed to nearby Stepping Hill hospital, where he spent a week in the hospital’s stroke unit.

“They still don't know the cause so I'm a little anxious about that.,” he said. “I can't really remember much from the first or second days in hospital other than being very scared.

“My walking has improved loads over the last few weeks. I'm still struggling with my left arm and shoulder, but I'm making good progress. I'm very lucky that medics where close and helped me out. The NHS is a national treasure.”

The band posted an update on Facebook on Sunday June 30.

“Alex is doing well and practicing his rudiments every day… getting stronger all the time. It might be a while before he’s behind us on stage but as we all now know he’s one determined individual and we as a band can’t wait for that gig

Once again, thank you so much for all the love and support. We are gratefully back on the road with the help from a few drummers (legends)”