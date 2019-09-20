Korn, Slipknot and Tool are “flying the flag for rock’n’roll" says Jonathan Davis

It’s been a busy few months for metal releases, with Slipknot launching We Are Not Your Kind, Tool finally getting Fear Inoculum out the door and Korn’s The Nothing arriving just last week.

And it’s something that hasn’t passed Korn frontman Jonathan Davis by, as he says that “one band being successful helps all of us because we're becoming a dying breed.”

The vocalist was speaking with Maniacs Online when he was asked if he was feeling deja vu because of the trio of releases, to which he replies: “It's good to be in good company.”

He continues: “Slipknot's doing really good. I’ve been watching those guys since they were just little fucking kids beating the fuck out of each other on stage.

“I remember when Ross Robinson told me, ‘Dude, I found this crazy band from Iowa. You've got to see this – they are crazy insane and wear masks.’ He was so excited and to see what they've blossomed into is amazing.

“And then everyone's been waiting for a Tool record for how long? They're an amazing band. It’s really good to see. It feels like a camaraderie of bands. One band being successful helps all of us because we're becoming a dying breed.”

Davis explains: “I feel like since the music industry took a turn that there's no more labels willing to spend money to help rock artists be bigger than life rock and roll things any more.

“It's shit, just straight to hip hop and R’n’B and stuff. It's awesome to see that bands like us are still out there doing this and we're flying the flag for rock'n'roll. There's still people who want to come see that and enjoy that.”

Along with releasing The Nothing through Roadrunner Records last week, Korn also revealed The Nothing podcast series in their video for Can You Hear Me.

It'll be spread over six episodes, with the band reporting: "In the spirit of giving our fans the most comprehensive and immersive Korn experience, we’ve created a fictional, narrative podcast called The Nothing.

"With Adam Mason and Simon Boyes, we tell the story of a small town in Kansas that has seen its ills be solved at the hands of a charismatic, commune leader and his devotees. But of course, nothing is ever as it seems."

The podcast has been produced by Elizabeth Mason and directed by Adam Mason, and stars Keir O’Donnell, Darri Ingolfsson and Mikayla S. Campbell, while Korn frontman Jonathan Davis created the soundtrack.

Further details on the series will be revealed in the near future.