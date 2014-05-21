Korn’s Head in hospital

Returned Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has been sent to hospital in Russia, midway through the band’s current tour.

He’s reported he’ll have to spend a few days receiving medical attention for a kidney stone.

Head says via Facebook: “So sorry, Russia – I can’t be at a few shows. Thank you so much for your understanding, well-wishes, prayers and love. I am very touched by your hearts.”

He’s also appeared in a brief video to thank all those who have shown him support.

It’s not yet known how many of the five remaining Russian shows he’ll miss – but his guitar tech JR Bareis, also of Love & Death, is expected to fill in for him until he can return.

Head left Korn in 2005 but rejoined last year, in time to take part in the recording of the band’s 11th album The Paradigm Shift.

Head’s message to fans