Munky: Only music Korn won’t make is country

Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer says the only genre of music they won’t enter is country.

He believes everything else is potentially open to them as they consider how to follow 2013 album The Paradigm Shift.

Munky tells Loudwire: “I think we just continue to grow as songwriters. We’ve gone in every direction except for country – I don’t think that’s going to happen for Korn, but I know there’s been some remix stuff.

“I think we’ll probably explore some of what we left off the last records. Maybe a little more conceptual.

“That’s my goal for the next writing sessions, when those begin: coming up with a theme and sticking with that throughout the touring and record cycle.”

Korn are currently marking their 20th anniversary. Asked about the one thing he wished he’d known before he started out, Munky replies: “The travel.”

He continues: “I find myself on a lot of aeroplanes, vans and in airports sitting for long periods of time. You have to keep busy. Bring something to write with or make sure your phone or computer is charged up.

“You find yourself in hotel rooms for hours, and I did not know that. Had I known that, I’d still be doing this. I just wasn’t aware it was so tedious with the waiting – there’s a lot of waiting.”

Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch recently said he hoped the band’s 12th album would be written with live crowds in mind. Korn return to the UK to play Manchester’s O2 Apollo on July 13, and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 16, where they’re expected to play their 1994 self-titled debut in full.

Korn's Head: "Meth Ruined My Mind, My Emotions, My Relationships, My Sanity"