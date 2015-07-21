Korn on their debut album: "We were weird"

Last week we went to see Korn headline Brixton O2 Academy in London and play their debut self-titled album in its entirety.

Before the show we sat down with Head and Fieldy to talk about the impact of the album and what it’s like revisiting an album they wrote over 20 years ago. They reveal that they hadn’t played the emotional closer Daddy since 1994⁄ 5 and it’s still hard for Jonathan to play live.

Fieldy also notes how “weird” the band were back in the ‘90s and just how much of an influence the album had on “bigger” bands like Slipknot.