Korn left comfort zone in Serenity Of Suffering sessions

James ‘Munky’ Schaffer says Korn might have strayed too far from their signature sound when writing their upcoming album Serenity Of Suffering.

Though the guitarist reveals that there are some progressive moments on the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift – he hints that he and Brian ‘Head’ Welch ventured a little too far outside of their “comfort zone” on some material that ended up not making it on to the album.

Schaffer tells Full Metal Jackie: “We worked for a long time on it. Head and I started writing the album in a little small room, about 10 feet by 10 feet, in Hollywood.

“We wrote around three demo songs on eight-string guitars. This was before the producer got involved. There are even moments on the record that feel a little progressive for us.

“Those didn’t quite make the cut. They didn’t really sound like Korn songs, but we did use a lot of parts and pieces and ideas. But it just didn’t fit.

“It just doesn’t sound like Korn, and it was kind of, like, ‘Okay, well, it was a good try.’ We tried to get outside of our comfort zone a little bit there, and maybe it was too much.”

It was announced last month that Slipknot’s Corey Taylor will guest on track A Different World.

Munky adds: “Corey listened to three tracks and he narrowed it down to this one song that he was feeling. And it came out killer, I’m really happy with it. I can’t wait for people to hear it.

“It has a quiet moment in the verses, and then it has these big choruses, and then the middle part just opens up and it gets really heavy.”

Korn are currently touring North America. Serenity Of Suffering is released on October 21 via Roadrunner and is available for pre-order now.

Serenity Of Suffering artwork

Korn The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

Insane Rotting In Vain Black Is The Soul The Hating A Different World (feat. Corey Taylor) Take Me Everything Falls Apart Die Yet Another Night When You’re Not There Next In Line Please Come For Me

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock. CA

