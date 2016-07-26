Korn’s Jonathan Davis: I’m too nice

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says he was inspired to write latest track Rotting In Vain as a result of being too nice.

It’s the first piece to appear from upcoming album The Serenity Of Suffering, which will be released on October 21 via Roadrunner.

Speaking on the set of the video shoot recently, Davis tells Rolling Stone: “It’s about dealing with people and their bullshit –all the pain and all the things involved with that.

“You’re doing this for no reason because it’s never going to get better. I have lots of instances in my life where I’ve done that.

“I have a problem – I’m too nice of a guy, and I’ve let people continuously hurt me over the years.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch admits that the band didn’t really understand what video director Dean Karr was trying to achieve during the shoot.

Head says: “I don’t know what I was doing. I know it’s all been work of art, and I know Dean’s crazy mind is going to put something amazing together.

“I don’t get it all yet, but I’m a fan of his work.”

Davis describes the scene he shot in a bath full of leaves and dust as an experience that “sucked,” adding wryly: “I’m suffering for my art.”

The Serenity Of Suffering includes a guest appearance from Slipknot’s Corey Taylor. Korn are currently touring North America.

Jul 26: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock. CA

Korn's Jonathan Davis 'ripped open his soul' while writing upcoming album

The first reaction to Korn's new song Rotting In Vain