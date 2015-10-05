Korn ex Silveria slams next album

Former Korn drummer David Silveria has predicted that the band’s next album will consist of “the same crap they’ve been putting out for years.”

And he’s described guitarist James ‘Munky’ Schaffer’s talking-up of their 12th record as “bullshit hype.”

Silveria has been upset with his former colleagues for several years, and launched a lawsuit against them earlier this year after claiming his 2006 departure had meant to be a temporary move – until they wouldn’t let him return.

He later revealed he’d sent them an “impassioned plea” to be allowed to come back to the band he co-founded, but his bid had been rejected.

Last week Munky said he wanted the next album to “solidify our legacy.” Now MetalSucks reports Silveria saying: “They don’t have it in them to write songs that can stand up to our first three records.

“It’s Munky trying to give bullshit hype on another record that I believe will be the same crap they’ve been putting out for years.”

He claims “the music went to shit” after frontman Jonathan Davis stopped co-writing with his colleagues and adds: “I’m sure their new record will be more shit.

“Fans have been disappointed by their last four records. You can call a turd a diamond – but it doesn’t make it so.”

Korn are planning to film their upcoming North American tour, with a view to producing a documentary.

