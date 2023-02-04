Korn celebrate 1-year anniversary of latest album with surprise release of Requiem Mass EP

By Stef Lach
( Metal Hammer )
published

Korn's 14th album Requiem was released a year ago today — and they're celebrating the anniversary with new live EP Requiem Mass

A picture of Jonathan Davis on stage with Korn
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images))

Korn have surprised fans with the release of a new EP to celebrate the first anniversary of latest album, Requiem.

The five-track Requiem Mass EP features live performances of songs from the Requiem album.

They were recorded at Hollywood United Methodist Church on February 3, 2022, as the band launched their 14th album with a live-streamed performance in honour of the “souls that had passed" — particularly those who died during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Requiem Mass features live renditions of Start The Healing, Lost In The Grandeur, Hopeless and Beaten, Worst Is On Its Way and Let The Dark Do The Rest.

The 2022 ceremony was held "on the eve of our album release in honour of the souls that have passed during these unprecedented times", the band said at the time.

It was live-streamed globally and fans attending the event were required to wear appropriate black funeral attire and were encouraged to bring a token or item of remembrance to pay tribute to a loved one who has passed to leave in the casket as part of the ceremony.

The EP is available now via Loma Vista Recordings on streaming, digital, limited-edition vinyl, and a 2-CD deluxe edition that is packaged with the Requiem album. All formats can be purchased on Korn's website.

Pro-shot video footage of the 2022 performance has also been made available and can be viewed below.

Korn fans can also treat their significant other — assuming they are also fans of the band — with a Korn-themed Valentine's Day card this year.

The cards are designed by Los Angeles-based artist Sean Solomon and also include Slipknot and Metallica options.

The Slipknot card shows a cartoon, masked Corey Taylor with the message "People = Shit, except for you." The four members of Metallica are reproduced on another card, which carries the message "I love you and Nothing Else Matters." And the Korn card proclaims "You're my Freak On A Leash."

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 