Slipknot, Metallica and Korn are adorable stars of heavy metal Valentine's Day cards

Metalheads can impress their significant others this year with heavy metal-themed Valentine's Day cards featuring Slipknot, Metallica and Korn.

The cards are designed by Los Angeles-based artist Sean Solomon, who art directed the Lucas Bros. Moving Co animated series on Hulu.

The Slipknot card shows a cartoon, masked Corey Taylor with the message "People = Shit, except for you." The four members of Metallica are reproduced on another card, which carries the message "I love you and Nothing Else Matters."

And the Korn card proclaims "You're my Freak On A Leash."

Artist Solomon says: "Valentine’s Day Cards for the heavy metal love in your life. For that one person who doesn’t totally suck. Order before Feb 5th so they come in time for Valentine’s Day."

The cards, as well as other merch featuring Solomon's art, can be viewed on his website, Die9Times.

Slipknot this week surprise-released a brand new song, just months after the arrival of latest studio album The End, So Far.

The new track, titled Bone Church, is an epic, brooding ballad, and arrives accompanied by an M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan-directed video.

Speaking of the track, Clown says: “On the road, we have a 'jam room' set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas. Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour.

"We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans — a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

