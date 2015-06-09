Kobra And The Lotus tackle Rush on covers EP

Kobra And The Lotus have confirmed the upcoming release of a covers EP featuring tributes to Canadian artists.

The band – who hail from Calgary – issue Words Of The Prophets on August 28 via Titan Music. It includes a cover of Rush classic The Spirit Of Radio as well as versions of songs by Triumph, April Wine, Alannah Myles and BTO.

Singer Kobra Paige says: “Kobra And The Lotus is a riff-loving, vocal-whaling, storm-bringing band. We couldn’t do what we do without paying homage to the true roots that were laid down before us.

”Words Of The Prophets is a tribute to those great Canadian classic rock influences that have set the foundation for music magic since we first heard these songs playing on the radio as little kids. They carry a ton of nostalgia, inspire ambitious journeys, and we hope to rub some of that off on you.”

The band’s latest album High Priestess was released last year. They’re currently on tour, with a string of UK dates to come.

Words Of The Prophets tracklist

Lay It On The Line (Triumph) 2. Sign Of The Gypsy Queen (April Wine) 3. Black Velvet (Alannah Myles) 4. Let It Ride (BTO) 5. The Spirit Of Radio (Rush)

Jun 11: Vancouver Red Room, Canada

Jun 14: Edmonton Starlite Room, Canada

Jun 18: Guildford The Boiler Room, UK

Jun 20: Pratteln Konzertfabrik, Switzerland (with Cavalera Conspiracy)

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Norwich Waterfront Studio, UK

Jun 24: Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill, UK

Jun 25: Manchester Ruby Lounge, UK

Jun 26: Nottingham Red Room, UK

Jun 28: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Jun 29: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Jun 30: Sheffield Rocking Chair, UK

Jul 01: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms, UK

Jul 02: London The Boston Music Room, UK

Jul 03: Southampton Firehouse, UK