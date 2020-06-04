Knotfest Online reveals next three weeks of streams

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and unable to put on live shows, Knotfest has moved online – with last weekend’s event filled with music and events to keep fans entertained.

But the Slipknot-curated festival isn’t slowing down, with Knotfest.com revealing the next three weeks of material – and there’s plenty to get excited about.

Things will kick off tomorrow (June 5) at 7pm BST when fans will be able to watch an exclusive live stream from Swedish outfit In Flames when their full headline set from Wacken Open Air 2018 will be broadcast.

On June 12, a special festival streaming event will be shown, with further details to follow – and on June 19, at 10pm BST, the website will show Suicide Silence’s 2015 benefit show in aid of Mental Health America. The headline set was captured at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

Suicide Silence frontman Eddie Hermida says: “While originally organised as a benefit for Mental Health America, we feel it’s necessary to repurpose this with an overall message of peace, love and respect as we stream this performance in its entirety for the first time ever in cooperation with the great folks at Knotfest.”

The In Flames and Suicide Silence streams will be hosted by Beez and will also feature exclusive interviews.

Slipknot’s North American Knotfest Roadshow was called off due to the pandemic, with both Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea also shelved.