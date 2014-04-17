Kix announce first record in 19 years

Kix have confirmed the release of their first album in 19 years – it's set to hit shelves on July 22.

Their first studio outing since 1996’s Show Business sees them reunited with Tom Lipsky, who’s signed them to his Loud & Proud label.

The US outfit got back together in 2003 without original bassist Donnie Purnell. He was replaced by Mark Schenker and that lineup has remained intact ever since.

Kix say in a statement: “The demand for new music has never subsided – and in fact it has increased over the last few years.

“We decided we can no longer ignore overtures from the fans and are currently recording new songs. The new album is produced by Taylor Rhodes, who last worked with us on 1991’s Hot Wire album. He’s also written hit songs for Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne and Journey.”

More details will be revealed in due course.

In 2012 frontman Steve Whiteman explained that Purnell was deliberately left out of the band’s reunion after he endured “the most unpleasant and nasty conversation I’ve ever had in my life” with the bassist.

Whiteman said: “There was a song Donnie and I had written that I wanted to release. I called him up so he wouldn’t be blindsided by it – and he tore into me.

“He called me every name in the book. He accused me of using his name and his talent and said I was taking the song from him. Right then I decided I never wanted to go through that ever again.

“When it came time for Kix to reform it was our decision not to have him involved.”