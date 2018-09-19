Kiss to release solo albums box set to celebrate 40th anniversary

The four solo albums released by Kiss members in 1978 are to be reissued in a limited edition box set later this year.

There will be only 300 bundles made available worldwide, with each set containing the albums recorded by original Kiss members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss on 180g coloured vinyl – and it’s being launched to mark the 40th anniversary of their original release.

The Solo Album Collection will arrive on October 15, with pre-orders now being taken exclusively through the band’s website.

In addition, the box set will contain four 12 x 12-inch posters of the album covers, along with an exclusive turntable slipmat that shows all four of artist Eraldo Carugati’s cover images.

The bundle will also come with a limited edition t-shirt, a drinks coaster and pin badges.

Kiss will perform live on tonight’s season finale of America’s Got Talent. The hit NBC show will air at 8pm ET.

Gene Simmons

Side A

1. Radioactive

2. Burning Up With Fever

3. See You Tonite

4. Tunnel Of Love

5. True Confessions

Side B

1. Living In Sin

2. Always Near You/Nowhere To Hide

3. Man Of 1,000 Faces

4. Mr. Make Believe

5. See You In Your Dreams

6. When You Wish Upon A Star

Paul Stanley

Side A

1. Tonight You Belong To Me

2. Move On

3. Ain’t Quite Right

4. Wouldn’t You Like To Know Me

5. Take Me Away (Together As One)

Side B

1. It’s Alright

2. Hold Me, Touch Me (Think Of Me When We’re Apart)

3. Love In Chains

4. Goodbye

Ace Frehley

Side A

1. Rip It Out

2. Speedin’ Back To My Baby

3. Snow Blind

4. Ozone

5. What’s On Your Mind?

Side B

1. New York Groove

2. I’m In Need Of Love

3. Wiped-Out

4. Fractured Mirror

Peter Criss

Side A

1. I’m Gonna Love You

2. You Matter To Me

3. Tossin’ And Turnin’

4. Don’t You Let Me Down

5. That’s The Kind Of Sugar Papa Likes

Side B

1. Easy Thing

2. Rock Me, Baby

3. Kiss The Girl Goodbye

4. Hooked On Rock ’N’ Roll

5. I Can’t Stop The Rain