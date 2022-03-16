Kiss' Paul Stanley hails Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant as the greatest vocalist of all time

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has shared his list of the eleven greatest lead singers of all time, and saluted Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant at the head of the pack.

Last year, Stanley tweeted a birthday shout-out to Plant, stating that seeing the singer onstage fronting Zeppelin in 1969 was "absolutely mind-blowing".



"Seeing you onstage in 1969 set the bar at a height I didn't know existed," Stanley wrote. "Absolutely mind blowing. Many try to emulate. Many try to imitate. Kudos for your continuing on your musical journey without boundaries."

In 2020, Stanley told Forbes that seeing Zeppelin in 1969 was "transformative" in his life.



He said: "I saw Zeppelin in '69 and that was transformative. As I would put it that was god's work. When you see a band that are so tied to each other and the synergy within the band and not only the music, but the sexuality of the band. Everything was so potent and so perfect that was a transformative moment for me. Probably more than any other was seeing Zeppelin live really when I believe they were at their peak.

Below are Stanley's selections for his 11 greatest lead singers of all time.