Kiss cancel string of shows on farewell tour as Paul Stanley struggles with flu

Kiss have cancelled three shows in a row on their farewell tour as frontman Paul Stanley struggles to fight off the flu.

Show in Ottawa and Toronto in Canada, and a performance in Knoxville, Tennessee, have been pulled this week. They band were scheduled to perform at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on November 21, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on November 22, and Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville tonight (November 24).

But all three were cancelled as Stanley recovers. As the band's End of the Road World Tour is due to come to an end with two nights at Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2, any chance of the lost dates being rescheduled seems unlikely.

Announcing the cancellation of the two Canada dates, Stanley said: "Toronto and Ottawa… I've done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2-hour celebration planned but this flu has made it impossible.

"I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn't be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies."

The announcement about the cancellation of the Knoxville show was accompanied by the following statement: "Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase."

Five scheduled dates remain on the End of the Road World Tour – tomorrow (November 25) in Gainbridge, Indianapolis, November 27 in Rosemont, Illinois, November 29 in Baltimore, Maryland, and the two Madison Square Garden shows on December 1 and 2.

The farewell tour was launched in 2019 but was put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Statement from KISS:Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. https://t.co/FBfP5pKBWHNovember 24, 2023 See more