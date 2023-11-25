Kiss cancel string of shows on farewell tour as Paul Stanley struggles with flu

By Stef Lach
( Classic Rock )
published

Kiss cancel Ottawa, Toronto and Knoxville gigs with farewell tour set to wrap up in New York on December 2

A picture of Paul Stanley performing live with Kiss in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiss have cancelled three shows in a row on their farewell tour as frontman Paul Stanley struggles to fight off the flu.

Show in Ottawa and Toronto in Canada, and a performance in Knoxville, Tennessee, have been pulled this week. They band were scheduled to perform at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on November 21, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on November 22, and Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville tonight (November 24).

But all three were cancelled as Stanley recovers. As the band's End of the Road World Tour is due to come to an end with two nights at Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2, any chance of the lost dates being rescheduled seems unlikely.

Announcing the cancellation of the two Canada dates, Stanley said: "Toronto and Ottawa… I've done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2-hour celebration planned but this flu has made it impossible.

"I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn't be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies."

The announcement about the cancellation of the Knoxville show was accompanied by the following statement: "Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase."

Five scheduled dates remain on the End of the Road World Tour – tomorrow (November 25) in Gainbridge, Indianapolis, November 27 in Rosemont, Illinois, November 29 in Baltimore, Maryland, and the two Madison Square Garden shows on December 1 and 2.

The farewell tour was launched in 2019 but was put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic.

See more
See more
Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 