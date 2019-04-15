King’s X to record first album since 2008’s XV

King’s X have confirmed they’re about to return to the studio to begin work on their first album since 2008’s XV.

The as-yet-untitled record is expected to be released later this year via Golden Robot Records, after the label signed the band in December last year.

King’s X will record the album at Blacksound Studio in Pasadena, California, with Michael Parnin who has previously worked with artists including Rage Against The Machine.

Asked how it feels to be returning to the studio after more than a decade, vocalist and bassist Doug Pinnick says: “Good question! I haven’t thought about it much, been super busy. But got a ton of tunes to submit.

“I never know what to expect. I’m always surprised when it’s done and can see it as a whole picture. And we’re making a record after how long? I’ve been waiting for this to happen for a very long time, and I’m totally looking forward to it.”

Drummer Jerry Gaskill adds: “It’s been a while since we’ve made a record together. I go back and forth between excitement and fear. But when it gets right down to it, I think excitement wins.

“I look forward to sharing all of our ideas together and seeing what comes of it all. If nothing else, it will be the next King’s X record.”

Guitarist Ty Tabor says: “I’m excited to see where we are at these days. We're all bringing ideas in.”

Parnin also says he’s excited to work with the trio as he’s been a fan of the band since the beginning.

He adds: “Some of my favourite and most artistically rewarding projects have been working with Doug over the past 10 years, namely Strum Sum Up and the fun Hendrix tribute album we did together. Likewise, I’m honoured and looking forward to working with Jerry and Ty who are each masters of their craft.”

King’s X will head out on tour across the US, Europe and the UK later this year, while further album details will be revealed in due course.