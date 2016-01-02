Kings Of Leon 7th album underway

Kings Of Leon have begun pre-production on their seventh album, and they aim to complete it this year.

And frontman Caleb Followill says they’re “in a good place” for the follow-up to 2013’s Mechanical Bull.

The band reported in July that they’d started writing material for the record.

Followill tells AP: “We’re all excited to do something new. Our first two albums were recorded in LA, so we’re going to go back and see if it inspires us.

“If it doesn’t, we have a studio at home, so we can always come back.”

Drummer Nathan Followill adds: “The main thing on the calendar for 2016 is getting the record finished, then the press machine kicks up.”

Asked about his new year resolutions, Caleb says: “I’m just looking forward to enjoying what we’re doing a little more – not getting overwhelmed by the moments that are overwhelming, and just enjoy it.”