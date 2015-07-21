King King announce first vinyl release

King King are to release their latest album Reaching For The Light on vinyl – the first time the Glasgow-based four-piece have issued any of their recordings on the format.

It will be available on 12-inch 180 gram vinyl on September 4 via Manhaton Records – and it’s now available to pre-order.

The band’s third album has been remastered by Ray Staff, who’s previously worked with artists including Led Zeppelin and Genesis.

Vocalist and guitarist Alan Nimmo said of the record which originally launched in May: “We’re really proud of the album. It’s faster, louder, more energetic and more exciting. It’s got the potential to blow the roof off.”

Nimmo, bassist Lindsay Coulson, drummer Wayne Proctor and keyboardist Bob Fridzema recently released a promo of the track Waking Up and will play across the UK to support the release later this year.

Nimmo and his brother Steve said they would take an extended break from their Nimmo Brothers Band to concentrate on their own projects. Before their hiatus, they’ll head out on a 20th anniversary tour of the UK in the autumn.