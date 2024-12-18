Danish metal legend King Diamond has released his first new single in five years. Spider Lilly comes from an upcoming horror trilogy, the first of which is entitled Saint Lucifer‘s Hospital 1920.

Part of the video for Spider Lilly was shot at the so-called Pennhurst Asylum, a "haunted attraction" in Spring City, PA that was the basis for a fictional asylum (also named Pennhurst) that appeared in season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

The building was once a state-run facility called the Eastern Pennsylvania State Institution for the Feeble-Minded and Epileptic, and was also used by Motionless In White, who filmed their Deadstream 2: Live at Pennhurst concert in front of the main building in 2021.

"What a dark but great experience,” says King, who appears in the video with actress Jodi Cachia, a Philadelphia-based creative who's been working with the band for more than two decades. "Hopefully that was not the last video we will be able to film there."

King Diamond's last album, Give Me Your Soul...Please, was released in 2007. A single, Masquerade of Madness, arrived in 2019.

King Diamond embarks on a run of summer European dates in June with a band that includes Andy La Rocque and Mike Wead on guitars, Pontus Egberg on the bass and Matt Thompson on drums. On recent North American dates, they were also joined onstage by Danish singer Myrkur.

Support at select shows will come from Paradise Lost, Angel Witch and Unto Others. Full dates below.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

King Diamond - Spider Lilly - YouTube Watch On

Jun 04: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 06: Gdansk Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 07: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 08: Plzen Metalfest Plzen, Czech Republic

Jun 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Jun 11: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 13: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jun 14: Ludwigsburg Mhp Arena, Germany

Jun 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 17: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 26: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain

Jun 30: Manchester Manchester Academy, UK

Jul 01: London The Roundhouse, UK

Jul 03: Ballenstedt Rockharz Festival, Germany

Jul 05: Dunaujvaros Rockmaraton, Hungary

Jul 08: Bucharest Arenale Romane, Romania

Jul 09: Sofia Arena Sofia, Bulgaria

Jul 10: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 31: Bergen Beyond The Gates Festival, Norway

Aug 08: Helsinki Hellsinki Metal Fest, Finland

Tickets are on sale now.