King Crimson are on tour, but the Willcox-Fripp kitchen cover chaos continues

The question that's been on everyone lips has finally been answered. What will happen to Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch performance videos when the King Crimson maestro goes on tour?

The answer? It's business as usual. With King Crimson currently in Florida as their Music Is Our Friend tour winds its way around the southern states, the Willcox-Fripp video release schedule remains unaltered. It appears that the cheeky duo have stockpiled episodes of their ongoing web series Yes, This Is Great And Everything But They Should Really Do Bark At The Moon By Ozzy Osbourne, and a frisky cover of The Who's 1965 classic My Generation ensures that continuity is preserved.

And it really is business as usual. Robert riffs, Toyah leaps around like a fevered marionette, and mysterious guitarist Sidney Jake still remains mysterious. It's almost like they've found a successful formula and are sticking to it.

Jul 26: Orlando Dr Phillips Walt Disney Theater, FL

Jul 27: Atlanta The Fox, GA

Jul 28: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Jul 30: Fort Worth Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium, TX

Jul 31: Cedar Park H-E-B Center, TX

Aug 02: Greenwood Village Fiddlers Green Amiptheater, CO

Aug 03: Sandy Ampitheater, UT

Aug 05: Concord Pavilion, CA*

Aug 06: Los Angeles The Greek, CA*

Aug 07: Scottsdale Talking Stick Ballroom, AZ

Aug 23: Saratoga Springs SPAC, NY*

Aug 24: Northampton The Pines Theater, MA*

Aug 26: Canandaigua CMAC, NY*

Aug 27: Lewiston Artpark Ampitheater, NY*

Aug 28: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Ampitheater, MI*

Aug 29: Highland Park Ravinia, IL*

Aug 31: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI*

Sep 01: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH *

Sep 02: Huber Heights Rose Music Center @ The Heights, OH*

Sep 04: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Sep 05: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT*

Sep 07: Philadelphia The Mann Center, PA*

Sep 09: Forest Hills Forest Hills Stadium, NY*

Sep 10: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA*

Sep 11: Washington The Anthem, DC*

*support from the Zappa Band. Tickets are on sale now.