Killswitch Engage's Adam D and former singer Howard Jones are working on a new project together: "it's happening"

In news that is surely going to delight metalcore fanatics, it appears that Killswitch Engage guitarist and founding member Adam Dutkiewicz has been working on a brand new project with the band's former vocalist, Howard Jones. Jones, who left the band in 2012 after ten years as frontman, revealed the news in a post on his official Instagram page, somewhat cryptically posting a new photo of he and Dutkiewicz together with the caption: "Sushi and going over new demos. It's happening. #HOJO #AdamD #NewProject".

Howard Jones most recently collaborated with his former bandmate on Killswitch Engage's 2019 single The Signal Fire, which also featured current Killswitch vocalist Jesse Leach and marked the first time the two singers had appeared on a track together since 2004's Take This Oath. Leach, Killswitch's original frontman from 1999-2002, returned to the band following Jones' departure, which came in the midst of ongoing mental health battles.

“For a lot of the time during the whole manic depression thing, I didn’t realise how bad I was," Jones told Metal Hammer in 2016 when discussing his issues. "I thought the high levels of anxiety I was experiencing was just my lot in life, I didn’t realise that there was help on hand for me to be able to deal with that. I thought that I was just meant to feel really nervous around large crowds. Now it’s like being a kid again, because I can deal with it, so I’ve got my passion back and it’s great."

After leaving Killswitch in 2012, Jones formed the metal supergroup Devil You Know with All Shall Perish guitarist Francesco Artusato and Devolved drummer John Sankey. In 2017, the band regrouped and launched a soft reset of sorts under a new name, Light The Torch. Their most recent album, You Will Be The Death Of Me, was released in 2021.